Janmashtami 2023: Odisha CM Extends Warm Greetings

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Chief Minister wrote, “My heartiest wishes to all on this blessed birthday. May everyone’s life be happy and prosperous by the immense grace of Lord Shrikrishna.”

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival to mark the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad (which overlaps with August or September of the Gregorian calendar).