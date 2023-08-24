‘Srivalli’ Rashmika Mandanna congratulates co-star ‘Pushpa’ Allu Arjun on National Award Win!

Rashmika Mandanna has extended her heartfelt congratulations to her co-star Allu Arjun for his remarkable victory at the National Awards. Allu Arjun won the title of Best Actor for his awe-inspiring performance in the hit movie Pushpa, a recognition well-deserved.

Rashmika Mandanna has received widespread acclaim for her outstanding portrayal in the film, earning applause from audiences and critics alike. Her impeccable acting skills and undeniable on-screen presence established her as an exceptional talent in the industry. Taking to social media, she writes “Pushpa Rajjjjjjj.. 🔥 asal #ThaggedheLe.. 💃🏻💃🏻🥳 congratulationsssssss @alluarjun .. party timeeeeee.. 💃🏻😁”

One of the notable highlights of Rashmika Mandanna’s contribution to Pushpa was the song Srivalli which emerged as a national sensation. The song’s infectious beats and Rashmika’s magnetic performance captivated the hearts of audiences across the nation. Even today, Srivalli remains a beloved anthem, a testament to Rashmika’s enduring popularity and the song’s timeless appeal.