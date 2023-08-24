Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt win BEST ACTRESS for Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively, at 69th National Awards!

Kriti Sanon has come a long way in her journey ever since this outsider made her debut in the industry 9 years ago, and today she is winning one of the most prestigious National Awards for Best Actress for her phenomenal performance in Mimi.

The actress shared her big win with Alia Bhatt who has also won for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Awards announced today, 24th August, 2023.

Both these female stars have been ruling the roost for a while now, and continue to be the biggest female stars of Indian entertainment currently.

Today, these wins for the actresses are even bigger, considering both of them solely led their respective films and showed the power that female in cinema have today.