Shubman Gill Is New Brand Ambassador Of Casio G-SHOCK

G-SHOCK India, the trailblazing force in unbreakable watches, unveiled the association with acclaimed cricketer Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador.

This monumental collaboration brings together G-SHOCK’s 40 years of relentless dedication to crafting tough and trend-setting timepieces and Shubman Gill’s embodiment of the ‘spirit of toughness,’ encompassing both physical resilience and mental fortitude.

G-SHOCK’s legacy spans four decades, during which it has set an unassailable standard for durability and innovation in the watchmaking realm. This remarkable journey represents a commitment to excellence, providing watches that endure the harshest conditions while bringing forth impeccable precision, innovative design and fashionable appeal for the ever-evolving youth audiences.

Shubman Gill, the youngest shining star in the cricketing world, has captured the imagination of millions with his unwavering commitment, exceptional talent, and grit on and off the field. Known for his remarkable performances, Gill embodies the very spirit that G-SHOCK has embodied since its inception: resilience, tenacity, and the pursuit of excellence. His relentless pursuit of sporting triumphs echoes the brand’s philosophy of ‘Absolute Toughness’ and uncompromising evolution to achieve.

“We are delighted to welcome Shubman Gill to the global G-SHOCK family. His inspiring persona and unwavering determination resonate strongly with G-SHOCK’s values, making him the perfect embodiment of our ‘spirit of toughness.’ Together, we aim to empower the youth, encourage them to embrace challenges, and foster an unyielding spirit of never giving up.” said Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India.

The collaboration with Shubman Gill lays a firm foundation to deepen G-SHOCK’s connection with the Gen Z & Millennial audience in India. Globally positioned as a lifestyle-centric watch brand, G-SHOCK is profoundly intertwined with youth subcultures, embodying the spirit of adventure and resilience. Gill’s unwavering spirit on the pitch, where he faces formidable challenges with unified composure, finds a remarkable parallel in the unbreakable resilience of G-SHOCK. Just as the watch stands strong against the test of time, Gill’s prowess stands unshaken against the fiercest bowlers. With each swing of his bat, the partnership resonates—a fusion of a firm personality and a timepiece symbolic of toughness and evolution. This collaboration transcends horizons, celebrating Gill’s unrelenting dedication in sync with G-SHOCK’s robust and enduring legacy.

The unveiling of this partnership features Shubman Gill, donning two iconic G-SHOCK all-black models – GA-2100-1A1DR and DW-5600BB-1DR. These two masterpieces hold a special place in G-SHOCK’s illustrious design evolution over four decades, symbolizing the brand’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and style.

With Shubman Gill as its driving force, G-SHOCK India is geared up to embark on an exciting new chapter, deepening its connection with the Gen Z and Millennials constant pursuit of innovation, style, and unmatched durability.

Talking about the association, Shubman Gill said, “It is an honour to be associated with G-SHOCK, a brand that has set the benchmark for durability and innovation in the world of timekeeping. For a cricketer, time is of utmost value. A well-timed shot can win the game for the team. The focus and resilience that I strive to maintain while at play, resonate with the vision of G-SHOCK, as they cater to the dynamic style range of an ever-flourishing youth consumer base. I hope that this exciting inning with G-SHOCK turns into an unbeatable knock of innovation and excellence, with consumers at the winning end.”

With Shubman Gill’s passion for toughness and G-SHOCK’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve, this collaboration promises to be an exciting journey of empowerment and inspiration.

About G-SHOCK:

G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.

In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe’s unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.

Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 100 million watches across 100 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.