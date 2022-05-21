‘Sridurga’ launches Kids Fashion now in Patrapada showroom

Bhubaneswar: South Odisha’s largest garment retailer ‘Sridurga’s Patrapada store, Bhubaneswar launched its Kid’s section, to give the customers a complete family shopping experience.

As there was no Kids’ section in the showroom, to meet the demand of the people for their kids, Sridurga launched Kids’ section. Now the grand showroom showcases exhaustive range and collection of attire for all age groups and genres starting from the new born babies to kids to men & women. The basement of the showroom is now well furnished with all kids’ attire which offers 10% special discount on kids’ wear on occasion of launching the Kids section.

Sridurga, famous for its wide collection of exclusive sarees both in traditional as well as modern fancy saree segments, has one floor in the new showroom dedicated for exclusive varieties of sarees and lehengas. Now with the launching of this ‘Kids Fashion’, the showroom will give a complete happy family shopping experience to the customers of this area.

On this occasion, Debanshi Jena, a child artiste from a popular series aired on Odia Channel visited the showroom. She liked the dresses and also made reels by wearing the dress.

Mr. Tirumal Kumar, Director of Sridurga said “Keeping in view the demand for our customers’ for their kids and children we decided to open a Kids’ section for this area as the wing of our expansion business.With the opening of this Kids Fashion, the showroom will give our customers an experience of complete family shopping. From location prospective, this store of Sridurga which is situated on NH 16, customers form Khorda, Jatni and nearby areas can easily access. We are sure that we will meet people’s expectations through this exciting shopping experience including children’s. Our main focus in this new showroom is to provide happiness and fashionable shopping experience to the customers here”.