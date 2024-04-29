Why Should You Soak Mangoes In Water Before Eating?

Mangoes are undoubtedly one of the best things about summer, with their sweet, juicy flavour. Whether you prefer to eat them fresh or in chilled beverages like mango shakes, they are a great way to enjoy a refreshing break on hot days. However, one question that has been around for ages is whether mangoes should be soaked in water before consumption. This practice has endured across generations, supposedly to make the fruit more edible in hot weather.

Advantages of Soaking Mangoes:

Removal of Surface Contaminants: Soaking mangoes in water can help remove dirt, pesticides, and other contaminants that may be present on the surface. This is particularly important for traditionally grown mangoes, which may have been treated with chemical pesticides.

Enhanced Hydration: Soaking mangoes in water can increase their hydration level, making them juicier and more refreshing to eat, especially if the mangoes are not fully ripe.

Improved Texture: Some supporters of soaking mangoes argue that it helps soften the fruit, making it easier to chew and digest, particularly for individuals with sensitive stomachs.

Disadvantages of Soaking Mangoes:

Loss of Flavor and Nutrients: Soaking mangoes in water may lead to a loss of flavour and nutrients. Water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C can leach out into the water, reducing the nutritional content of the fruit.

Potential for Spoilage: Excessive soaking can make mangoes waterlogged and prone to spoilage. This is especially true if the mangoes are not dried properly after soaking, creating a breeding ground for bacteria and mould.

Changed Texture: While some people appreciate the softer texture that soaking provides, others prefer the natural firmness of fresh mangoes. Oversoaking can result in a mushy texture that may not be appealing to everyone.

The decision to soak mangoes in water before consumption ultimately comes down to personal preference and individual health considerations. If you’re concerned about surface contaminants or prefer a juicier texture, soaking may be beneficial, especially for traditionally grown mangoes. However, if you prioritize flavour and nutritional content, it’s best to enjoy fresh mangoes without soaking.