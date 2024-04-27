Hanuman Chalisa – Significance, Benefits & Meaning

The Hanuman Chalisa is a collection of verses dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who is considered a symbol of devotion, strength, and loyalty in Hindu mythology. This 40-verse (Chalisa) composition, attributed to Tulsidas, one of the most revered poets in Indian history, dates back to the 16th century. The Hanuman Chalisa has been written in Awadhi which is a dialect of Hindi language. It is recited by millions of Hindus around the world daily.

The Hanuman Chalisa eloquently portrays Lord Hanuman’s virtues and glories. Using Hanuman as an example, it encourages and inspires everyone to develop sentiments of engaging in loving service to Lord Ram. The Hanuman Chalisa is a highly revered devotional hymn that occupies a significant place in Hindu worship.

What is the significance of Hanuman Chalisa?

The Hanuman Chalisa holds immense importance as it encompasses the profound wisdom of the Vedas and Puranas in its verses. People maintain the belief that through the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa verses, they can attain the same level of wisdom and devotion as Hanuman.

Hanuman is known to possess an infinite ocean of virtues and powers. His immense glories are beautifully encapsulated in the Hanuman Chalisa. It is said that chanting the Hanuman Chalisa verses alongside contemplating their meaning, greatly helps in developing a loving devotion to God. Devotees also hold the belief that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa grants them the strength to effortlessly overcome life’s challenges and hardships.

The Hanuman Chalisa is highly significant as it not only supports spiritual growth and personal advancement but also brings people together, promoting unity within the Hindu community. Its popularity transcends both regional and language barriers.

What are the benefits of Hanuman Chalisa chanting?

By chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, individuals can experience profound spiritual, emotional, and psychological benefits that can have a transformative impact on their lives.

Strength and Courage. Hanuman symbolizes both physical and mental strength and blesses his devotes with the same virtues. Engaging in repetitive chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa improves mental and physical strength.

Develop love for God. The verses of Hanuman Chalisa elucidate Hanuman’s selfless love for Lord Ram. Reciting these verses cultivates similar devotional sentiments and brings people closer to God.

Protection and Blessings. People have faith that chanting the Chalisa blesses them with divine protection from misfortunes. It also helps to ward off harmful forces and attracts positivity.

Inner Peace and Wisdom. The verses offer valuable insights into overcoming difficulties, finding inner strength, and achieving spiritual progress. Reciting the Chalisa can also serve as a form of meditation, leading to inner tranquillity and enhanced well-being.

Focus and Discipline. The act of repeatedly reciting the Chalisa may help cultivate concentration and mental discipline. These benefits can extend to various aspects of life, improving daily routines and fostering a sense of mindfulness.

Stress Control. During difficult times, relying on the protection of Hanuman can bring a sense of calm and help alleviate stress. Reciting Hanuman Chalisa repeatedly can effectively help in managing anxiety and negative thoughts.

Hanuman Chalisa Lyrics & the Meaning

To have a deeper understanding of this hymn, devotees absorb the essence of each word.

COUPLET

Sri Guru Charan Saroj Raj, Nij Mann Mukuru Sudhaari.

Barnaun Raghuvar Bimal Jasu, Jo Daayaku Phal Chaari.

Having polished the mirror of my heart with the dust of my Guru’s lotus feet, I recite the divine fame of the greatest king of the Raghukul dynasty, which bestows us with the fruit of all four efforts.

Buddhiheen Tanu Janike, Sumiraun Pawan-Kumar.

Bal Buddhi Vidya Dehu Mohi, Harahu Kalesh Bikaar.

Knowing that this mind of mine has less intelligence, I remember the ‘Son of Wind’ who, granting me strength, wisdom, and all kinds of knowledge, removes all my suffering and shortcomings.

QUATRAIN

Jai Hanuman Gyan Gunn Sagar. Jai Kapees Tihun Lok Ujaagar.

Ramdoot Atulit Baldhama. Anjani-Putra Pawansut Naama.

Victory to Lord Hanuman, the ocean of wisdom and virtue. Victory to the Lord who is supreme among the monkeys, illuminator of the three worlds.

You are Lord Rama’s emissary,‌ the abode of matchless power, Mother Anjani’s son, and also popular as the ‘Son of the Wind’.

“Mahaveer Vikram Bajrangi. Kumati Nivaar Sumati Ke Sangi.

Kanchan Baran Biraj Subesa. Kaanan Kundal Kunchit Kesa.”

Great hero, You are as mighty as a thunderbolt. You remove evil intellect and are the companion of those having good ones.

Your skin is golden in color and You are adorned with beautiful clothes. You have adorning earrings in Your ears and Your hair is curly and thick.

Haath Braj Au Dhwaja Biraaje. Kaandhe Moonj Janeu Saaje.

Shankar Suvan Kesarinandan. Tej Prataap Maha Jag Bandan.

In Your hands, shine a mace and a flag of righteousness. A sacred thread adorns Your right shoulder.

You are the embodiment of Lord Shiva and Vanar-raj Kesari’s son. There is no limit or end to Your glory, Your magnificence. The whole Universe worships You.

Vidyavaan Guni Ati Chaatur. Ram Kaaj Karibe Ko Aatur.

Prabhu Charitra Sunibe Ko Rasiya. Ram Lakhan Sita Mann Basiya.

You are the wisest of the wise, virtuous and (morally) clever. You are always eager to do Lord Rama’s works.

You feel extremely delighted in listening to Lord Rama’s doings and conduct. Lord Rama, Mother Sita, and Lord Laxmana dwell forever in Your heart.

Sukshma Roop Dhari Siyanhi Dikhawa. Bikat Roop Dhari Lanka Jarawa.

Bheem Roop Dhari Asura Sanghare. Ramchandra Ke Kaaj Sanware.

Taking the subtle form, You appeared in front of Mother Sita. And, taking the formidable form, You burnt the Lanka (Ravana’s kingdom).

Taking the massive form (like that of Bheema), You slaughtered the demons. This is how, You completed Lord Rama’s tasks, successfully.

Laaye Sanjeevan Lakhana Jiyaaye. Sri Raghuveer Harashi Urr Laaye.

Raghupati Keenhi Bahut Badai. Tum Mum Priya, Bhartahi Sum Bhai.

Bringing the magic herb (sanjivani), You revived Lord Laxmana. Raghupati, Lord Rama praised You greatly and overflowing in gratitude, said that You are a dear brother to Him just as Bharat is.

Sahas Badan Tumharo Jas Gaave. Asa Kahi Sripati Kanth Lagaave.

Sankaadik Brahmadi Munisa. Narad Sarad Sahit Aheesa.

Saying this, Lord Rama drew You to Himself and embraced you. Sages like Sanaka, Gods like Brahma and sages like Narada and even the thousand-mouthed serpent sing Your fame!

Sanak, Sanandan and the other Rishis and great saints; Brahma – the god, Narada, Saraswati – the Mother Divine and the King of serpents sing Your glory.

Jam Kuber Digpal Jahan Te. Kabi Kobid Kahi Sake Kahan Te.

Tum Upkaar Sugreevahi Keenha. Ram Milaaye Raj-Pad Deenha.

Yama, Kubera and the guardians of the four quarters; poets and scholars – none can express Your glory.

You helped Sugriva by introducing Him to Lord Rama and regaining his crown. Therefore, You gave Him the Kingship (the dignity of being called a king).

Tumharo Mantra Bibhishan Maana. Lankeshwar Bhaye Sab Jag Jaana.

Yug Sahastra Jojan Par Bhanu. Leelyo Taahi Madhur Phal Jaanu.

Likewise, complying with Your preachings, even Vibhishana became the King of Lanka.

You swallowed the sun, located thousands of miles away, mistaking it to be a sweet, red fruit!

Prabhu Mudrika Meli Mukh Maahi. Jaladhi Laandhi Gaye Achraj Naahi.

Durgam Kaaj Jagat Ke Jete. Sugam Anugrah Tumhare Tete.

Keeping the ring in Your mouth, which was given to You by Lord Rama, you crossed over the Ocean, to no astonishment, whatsoever.

All difficult tasks of this world become easy, with Your grace.

Ram Duaare Tum Rakhvare. Hott Na Aagya Binu Paisare.

Sab Sukh Lahe Tumhari Sarna. Tum Rakshak Kahu Ko Dar Na.

You are the guardian at Lord Rama’s door. Nobody can move forward without Your permission which means that Lord Rama’s darshans (to get the sight of) are possible only with Your blessings.

Those who take refuge in You, find all the comforts and happiness. When we have a protector like You, we do not need to get scared of anybody or anything.

Aapan Tej Samharo Aape. Teeno Lok Haank Te Kaampe.

Bhoot Pishaach Nikat Nahi Aavein. Mahaveer Jab Naam Sunaave.”

You alone can withstand Your magnificence. All the three worlds start trembling at one roar of Yours.

O Mahaveer! No ghosts or evil spirits come near the ones who remember Your name. Therefore, just remembering Your name does everything!

Naase Rog Hare Sab Peera. Japat Nirantar Hanumat Beera.

Sankat Te Hanuman Churave. Mann Kram Vachan Dhyaan Jo Laave.

O Hanuman! All diseases and all kinds of pain get eradicated when one recites or chant Your name. Therefore, chanting Your name regularly is considered to be very significant.

Whoever meditates upon or worships You with thought, word, and deed, gets freedom from all kinds of crisis and affliction.

Sab Par Ram Tapasvi Raja. Tin Ke Kaaj Sakal Tum Saaja.

Aur Manorath Jo Koi Laave. Soi Amit Jivan Phal Paave.

Lord Rama is the greatest Ascetic among all the Kings. But, it’s only You who carried out all the tasks of Lord Sri Rama.

One who comes to You with any longing or a sincere desire obtains the abundance of the manifested fruit, which remains undying throughout life.

Chaaron Yug Partap Tumhara. Hai Parsidh Jagat Ujiyara.

Saadhu-Sant Ke Tum Rakhvare. Asur Nikandan Ram Dulaare.”

Your splendour fills all the Four Ages. And, Your glory is renowned throughout the world.

You are the guardian of saints and sages; the destroyer of demons and adored by Lord Rama.

Ashta Siddhi Nau Nidhi Ke Daata. As Var Deen Janaki Mata.

Ram Rasayan Tumhare Paasa. Sadaa Raho Raghupati Ke Daasa.

You have been blessed by Mother Janaki to give boon further, to the deserving ones, wherein You can grant the siddhis (eight different powers) and the nidhis (nine different kinds of wealth).

You have the essence of Ram bhakti, may you always remain the humble and devoted servant of Raghupati.

Tumhare Bhajan Ram Ko Paave. Janam Janam Ke Dukh Bisraave.

Antkaal Raghuvar Pur Jaayi. Jahan Janam Hari-Bhakt Kahayi.

When one sings Your praise, Your name, He gets to meet Lord Rama and finds relief from the sorrows of many lifetimes.

By your grace, one will go to the immortal abode of Lord Rama after death and remain devoted to Him.

Aur Devta Chitta Na Dharai. Hanumat Sei Sarva Sukh Karai.

Sankat Kate, Mite Sab Peera. Jo Sumire Hanumat Balbeera.

It is not needed to serve any other Deity or God. Service to Lord Hanuman gives all the comforts.

All troubles cease for the one who remembers the powerful lord, Lord Hanuman and all his pains also come to an end.

Jai Jai Jai Hanuman Gosain. Krupa Karahu Gurudev Ki Naai.

Jo Sat Baar Paath Kar Koi. Chutahi Bandhi Maha Sukh Hoyi.

O Lord Hanuman! Praise and glory to you O mighty Lord, please bestow your grace as our Supreme Guru.

One who recites this Chalisa a hundred times is released from all bondages and will attain great bliss.

Jo Yeh Padhe Hanuman Chalisa, Hoye Siddhi Saakhi Gaurisa.

Tulsidas Sada Hari Chera, Keeje Nath Hriday Mah Dera.

One who reads and recites this Hanuman Chalisa, all his work gets accomplished. Lord Shiva, Himself, is the witness to it.

O Lord Hanuman, May I always remain a servant, a devotee to Lord Sri Ram, says Tulsidas. And, May You always reside in my heart.

COUPLET

Pawan Tanay Sankat Haran, Mangal Murti Roop.

Ram Lakhan Sita Sahit, Hriday Basahu Sur Bhoop.

O the Son of Wind, You are the destroyer of all sorrows. You are the embodiment of fortune and prosperity.

With Lord Rama, Laxmana and Mother Sita, dwell in my heart, always.