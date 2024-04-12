South Korean girl group Aespa member Winter undergoes surgery for THIS reason

Seoul: aespa member, Winter underwent surgery for pneumothorax and is currently recovering, according to the group’s agency SM Entertainment. As reported by Soompi, SM Entertainment shared the news on Friday. Earlier, there were reports that Winter had undergone the surgery. Pneumothorax is a condition commonly known as collapsed lung.

SM Entertainment said in the statement, “Winter is currently recovering from surgery for pneumothorax. Since the condition can easily reoccur, [surgery] was decided following sufficient discussions with medical staff as a preemptive measure. Her future schedules will be carried out taking into account Winter’s recovery as the top priority.

Kim Min-jeong, whose stage name is Winter, is a member of Aespa. They made their debut in 2020. In January, she became a member of the supergroup Got the Beat. Interestingly, Winter was also a student of Waackxxxy, a South Korean dancer who specializes in waacking. Winter also recently collaborated with Bang Yedam on a new single titled Officially Cool. The single was released on April 2 this year.

Recently, the leader of the group Karina was also in the headlines for a major reason. She recently broke up with popular actor Lee Jae Wook (best known for Extraordinary You, When the Weather is Fine, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, True Beauty and Alchemy of Souls) within 5 weeks of dating.