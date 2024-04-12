Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Release date window

Tokyo: After crushing the competition as 2023’s most-watched anime and bagging a Guinness World Record, the series Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to open a new chapter in the Gojo universe. Season 2 left us with more cliffhangers than a haunted house. And now, with the wrap-up of the Shibuya Incident Arc, here is everything to know about the Culling Games Arc.

The fate of our favourite jujutsu sorcerers hangs in the balance, and only the next season holds the answer. MAPPA, the production company behind JJK, confirmed an adaptation of the Culling Game Arc right after Season 2. However, considering the two-year gap between seasons 1 and 2 of the show, the wait could be longer, especially if the production house plans to release a new movie adaptation like Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

At the moment, there is no official release date for JJK season 3. However, it is expected to come out in 2025. Any earlier release date would be a pleasant surprise, but it is unlikely due to the industry’s current situation. If a movie is planned, we might see Yuji Itadori and his friends on the big screen before the third season’s release.

According to Digital Spy, the anime’s cast is expected to reunite. While we did bid farewell to some prominent faces in Season 2, including the death of Kento Nanami and other supporting cast members, the show will introduce new storylines. Speculations suggest that Satoru Gojo may not receive maximum screen time in the upcoming season.