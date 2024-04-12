Nora Fatehi Opens Up on Dating Indian Men

Mumbai: Actor-model Nora Fatehi recently made her appearance on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s channel for a fun video podcast. Ranveer, during his show, ‘The Ranveer Show’, asked the actor about her perspective on dating Indian men. To this, the Dilbar Dilbar actor replied and said that Indian men are ‘just like Middle Eastern and African guys’. Nora said, It’s hard, it’s really hard. If you are from South America, your perspective is gonna be different. If you are from Europe, your perspective is gonna be different.”

The actor said as a foreigner she could not see the major difference between Indian men and Middle Eastern, African men. The actor added, I’m again an Arab, North African woman, my perspective is like, ‘You guys are just like Middle Eastern and African guys’. It’s the same, there is no difference really, to be honest.”

Back in 2023, Nora also talked about the biggest red flag in a guy where she mentioned when a man ghosts or just disappears on a woman, that is one of the most unattractive and red flag qualities of a man. The actor said, The biggest red flag in a guy is disappearing. Not ghosting, like he will talk to you a lot today and tomorrow, and then for five days he is quiet, and then he will come back again and talk to you, like intense, and then he disappears again. Then you know he is talking to more than one girl… (when asked if this happens with her) I don’t know. I am saying generally.”