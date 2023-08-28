Some Trains Cancelled Temporarily For Safety-Related Works Between Barang-Khurda Road Rail Line: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: To make hassle-free traffic movement, some of the trains have been cancelled and partially cancelled temporarily, informed the East Coast Railway on Monday.

The much-awaited third line work between Barang and Khurda Road Rail Line project has been commissioned recently. This third-line railway section was commissioned after the inspection of the last patch of work between Mancheswar & Bhubaneswar by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) and sanction was received from the CRS.

This is an important safety-related work to link tracks. Signalling System works have also been taken up for a hassle-free train movement between Barang and Khurda Road in future. After the completion of this project, train services between Barang and Khurda Road will be easier as trains to and from the Naraj route & Cuttack Route and from Puri & Brahmapur side will not face any difficulties.

To make hassle-free traffic movement, ECoR has cancelled and partially cancelled some of the trains, temporarily.

The major focus on the scheduling of trains was to keep the requirements of daily passengers in consideration, hence all efforts were made for minimum hindrance to passengers. After completion of this work, the bottleneck area for train movements like in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road will be easier.

Apart from this, ECoR had also announced the cancellation and partial cancellation of trains much prior to the actual dates. It was also made available through social media.

The ECoR appealed to all passengers to go through these details before planning their journey.

Major Infrastructure and Safety Related Modernisation work at various places in ECoR. Below mentioned trains are cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted as per the following… 👇👇👇 Passengers urged to plan their journey, accordingly… #ECoRupdate .@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/nULpdcvWNr — East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) August 21, 2023

Major infrastructure and safety-related works in ECoR to enhance traffic facilities in future:

Major safety-related and infrastructural developmental works at various places including Haridaspur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Sambalpur City along with Bhubaneswar and Mancheswar Railway Stations.

The extremely important project works related to the 3rd line between Bhubaneswar and Mancheswar from 17th to 30th August 2023.

Major changes in the layout of Mancheswar Railway Station from 17th to 30th August 2023.

Major re-arrangement of the Signaling System in Bhubaneswar and Mancheswar Railway Station.

Daily on average 25 Trains originating or passing through were cancelled temporarily during the project work for a few days.

Also Read: Passengers Stranded At Bhubaneswar Railway Station After No Trains Turn Up For 4 Hrs