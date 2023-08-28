262 Assistant Professors, 88 Junior Executive Assistants Join Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: As many as 262 Assistant Professors and 88 Junior Executive Assistants joined the state government on Monday. A ‘Nijukti Parba’ programme was organised at the state Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that one of the key challenges for our higher education is to make our children employable or self-employed.

Then he continued, that there is a need for our students to come out of their institutes more confident of their capacity to do something meaningful to their own lives, and ultimately, to society. Here, the role of teachers, and professors becomes very significant. Apart from quality teaching, they should instill confidence, inspire them with positivity and create a sense of purpose in their lives. Only a teacher can do this effectively. He said he has strong faith in all the teachers, and professors. He expressed confidence that they can successfully transform the students into real assets of our nation.

Congratulating the assistant professors, the CM said that Higher Education is a major platform for students to enter into the world of professional careers. From here, students take divergent career options and contribute to society in various capacities. So this is one key sector, where we are increasingly putting our focus on, he added.

He informed that since 2016-17, the state govt has recruited more than 4,000 teachers in government colleges.

He said that the state is providing various scholarships, laptops, virtual library facilities, ‘green passage’ for orphan students and initiating ‘Mo College’ campaign for greater involvement of alumni in improving the education ecosystem.

He further said that the govt is also increasingly spending more on research. The state will spend over Rs 216 Crore in the next five years under the Chief Minister Research & Innovation Students’ Scholarship Scheme, he added.

Speaking further, he said that the post of Junior Executive Assistant in the State Secretariat carries special significance. As government employees, they are here to serve the people of Odisha. Their sincerity and commitment to jobs will ultimately prove invaluable to our endeavour of the transformation of Odisha. He expected them to strive to deliver the very best in the service of our state.

Speaking that the State has embarked on 5T initiative to transform the state, he expected all to follow this governance module and contribute to the state’s transformation. He thanked the Home Department and Higher Education Department for their recruitment drives.

He asked all departments to make concerted efforts for regular recruitment to fill up their vacant positions.

Joining the programme, Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi described the efforts made by his department to recruit teachers and enhance the quality of teaching in colleges and universities. He appreciated the vision and direction of the Chief Minister in improving higher education in the state.

Chief Secretary PK Jena said consistent recruitments in all departments have strengthened the apparatus of governance. He called upon the professors to educate the new generations of students as per the needs of the current times.

During the programme, the Chief Minister released the guidelines for Mukhya Mantri Research & Innovation Fellowship Programme (MRIP) and also the Mukhya Mantri Research Fellowship Test.

Two Assistant Professors Dr. N. Tanmaya Kumar and Sangeeta Mishra shared their experiences of the recruitment process. They said that the process was highly efficient and transparent. They are committed to bringing qualitative change in education and inspiring students to succeed. Junior Executive Assistant Shri Surya Narayan Das, sharing his experience, also appreciated the 5T principle that was visible all through the recruitment process.

Secretary to CM VK Pandian was present during the programme.

ACS Home DK Singh delivered the welcome address and Higher Education Secretary, Aravind Agrawal proposed the vote of thanks.