Paragg Mehta Celebrates Director Nikhil Mahajan’s Triumph at 69th National Film Awards

Mumbai: Casting Director Paragg Mehta is elated to announce the resounding success of his debut film as a co-producer, “Godavari,” which has clinched the prestigious Best Director award at the 69th National Film Awards.

The exceptional film, helmed by Director Nikhil Mahajan, has garnered widespread acclaim for its captivating storytelling and cinematic brilliance.

Paragg Mehta expresses his heartfelt joy at Director Nikhil Mahajan’s well-deserved recognition, stating, “Witnessing ‘Godavari’ receive the Best Director award is a moment of immense pride for all of us involved in the making of this film. Nikhil’s visionary direction and dedication have truly shone through, and this award is a testament to his exceptional talent.”

The success of “Godavari” is not the only reason for celebration. Paragg Mehta is overwhelmed by the extraordinary reception of his other recent projects. “Gadar 2,” a highly anticipated sequel, has been met with enthusiastic applause from audiences, further solidifying Paragg Mehta’s commitment to delivering quality content that resonates.

Additionally, the web series “Talli” has captured the hearts of viewers, cementing its place as a fan favorite in the digital realm.