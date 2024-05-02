Solomon Islands Elects Manele as PM, a Pro-China Leader in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi: The Solomon Islands’ parliament on Thursday, chose its former foreign minister Jeremiah Manele, as their new prime minister, in a secret ballot. Manele, who is a China-friendly foreign policy supporter, received 31 votes whereas, his opponent, longtime opposition leader Matthew Wale, secured 18 votes.

The vote in the 50-member parliament took place amid heightened security in the capital, Honiara, with squadrons of police patrolling the parliamentary grounds to prevent any possible disturbances. Manele, speaking outside the parliament, praised the fact there was no case of any violence.

Notably, Manele’s appointment as the country’s new Prime Minister comes after a national election held in last month could not give the island nation a decisive result for any political party. This election was under the close scrutiny of China, the United States, and neighbouring Australia due to its potential implications for regional security after outgoing Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare signed a security pact with China in 2022.

Sogavare, during his 5-year tenure, had built strong relations with China but chose not to fight in the election. His party also strongly supported Manele, who was foreign minister in 2019 when the Solomon Islands turned its back on Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with Beijing.

This development in the Indo-Pacific comes months after Maldives – an island nation in the Indian Ocean – elected a strongly pro-China Prime Minister.