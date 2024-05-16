Now PhonePe Users Can Use UPI in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Indians will no longer have to worry about converting currency or carrying extra cash as now they can use India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the island nation of Sri Lanka. PhonePe on Wednesday announced a partnership with LankaPay allowing its users to pay using UPI across Sri Lanka.

PhonePe said its users travelling to Sri Lanka can make payments using UPI across LankaPay QR merchants. The transactions will be facilitated by the UPI and LankaPay National Payment Network.

UPI in Sri Lanka!

Users can scan the LankaQR code to make secure and quick payments without the need to carry cash or calculate currency conversions. The payment amount will be debited in INR, with the currency exchange rate displayed. Meanwhile, the merchant will receive the settlement in Sri Lankan rupees.

Today, India’s Re 1 is approximately equal to Sri Lanka’s 3.60 rupees.

UPI and LankaPay Partnership

PhonePe’s CEO of International Payments, Ritesh Pai, mentioned the collaboration with LankaPay, stating that it offers unmatched convenience to Indian tourists and business travellers in Sri Lanka. They can now use a familiar and secure payment method when travelling and making payments at LankaQR merchant points.

“This collaboration would provide the merchants with a cost-effective proposition to card payments,” LankaPay CEO Channa de Silva said.

Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told how the collaboration will unlock new opportunities, enhance competitiveness and the benefits that it would bring to merchants of the island nation.

Speaking at the event, Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, said the UPI launch is an important part of a larger goal for both countries to collaborate through a digital partnership.

“India is also supporting Sri Lanka in the development of its Unique Digital Identity Program and other components of the Digital Stack that has immense transformative potential for Sri Lanka and the bilateral economic partnership,” Jha said.

India’s UPI services were rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius on February 12, 2024, during a virtual ceremony which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the two island nations, President Ranil Wickremesinghe (Sri Lanka) and PM Pravind Jugnauth (Mauritius).

The PhonePe digital payments app, which was launched in August 2016, now boasts more than 520 million registered users and a digital payments acceptance network of 38 million merchants. It processes over 230 million daily transactions.

Before Sri Lanka, other countries like Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, France, Nepal, Mauritius, Bhutan and Oman have collaborated with the Indian UPI payment structure. The government is also working to bring UPI service support in UK, Australia, European nations and the US, among others.