Ganjam Poll Violence: Police Lathi-Charge Agitating BJP Workers

Khallikote: Police today resorted to lathi charge to disperse the people agitating in front of Khallikote police station demanding the arrest of all the accused by BJD workers involved in the ‘murder’ of BJP worker Dilip Pahan last night.

According to reports, some police personnel sustained injuries after scores of protestors pelted stones and water bottles while the cops were moving eight arrested accused persons to the court for appearance.

Last night in Srikrushnasaranpur Panchayat under Khallikote police station, some youth workers from BJD and BJP entered into a violent clash centered on the pasting posters and banners. Dilip Pahan, Abhimanu Pahan, Jitendra Pahan and Bapuji Pahan suffered serious injuries and were admitted to Khallikote CHC for treatment.

However, Dilip, Jitendra and Bapuji were transferred to MKCG MCH as their health condition deteriorated. While Dilip died under treatment due to profuse bleeding, Jitendra was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

After the incident, hundreds of BJP workers resorted to road blockade by burning tyres and protested in front of the police station all night. The mob also stormed inside the police station and vandalized the vehicle in front of the MLA’s residence.

BJP workers were protesting in the police station to arrest the accused and leaders involved in the murder and to take action against some police personnel for their involvement in the incident.

Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena informed that based on a complaint lodged by the deceased Dilip’s father, Ram Pahan, a case (414/2024) has been registered in the police station and eight persons identified as Banmali Pradhan, Kumar Tarai, Sameer Sahu, Sushant Pradhan, Manu Tarai, Kandha Tarai, Manoj Kumar Pradhan, Deepak Kumar Nahak were arrested and sent to the court in a van. However, the agitating BJP workers pelted stones and bottles at the court van injuring many policemen.

To control the situation, the police resorted to lathi-charge and the agitating BJP workers dispersed from the police station within minutes. Police have reportedly imposed Section 144 around the police station.

However, the BJP leaders complained that the police did not make efforts to arrest the main culprits and mastermind behind the incident and accused the police of shielding the murderers who belong to the ruling party.

Odisha Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal has asked the Ganjam Collector and District Election Officer to counter the pre-election violence and maintain the necessary peace and order for free and fair elections with an emphasis on zero tolerance.