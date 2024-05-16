Slovakia’s PM May Survive Assassination Attempt; PM Modi Condemns Attack

New Delhi: On Thursday, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced the assault on Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, labeling it as an act of cowardice and villainy.

Expressing shock over the attack, PM Modi posted on his X handle, “Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia’s Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic.”

As per reports from local media, the Slovak Prime Minister’s condition is no longer critical following surgery.

Slovakia’s Prime Minister, Robert Fico, was gravely wounded in an assassination attempt on Wednesday. The incident occurred during a public event, causing shockwaves across Europe ahead of an upcoming election. Doctors battled for hours to save the pro-Russian leader after he was shot in the abdomen. A suspect is in custody, with initial investigations pointing to a clear political motivation behind the attack.

Slovakian Deputy PM Tomas Taraba said, “I was very shocked … fortunately as far as I know the operation went well – and I guess in the end he will survive … he’s not in a life-threatening situation at this moment.”

Fico, a divisive figure known for his pro-Russian stance and anti-American rhetoric, has raised concerns among EU members about Slovakia’s future alignment. His policies have sparked widespread protests across Slovakia.

Outgoing President Zuzana Caputova and President-elect Peter Pellegrini have condemned the attack, calling it a threat to democracy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also denounced the violence.

World leaders, including US President Joe Biden and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have condemned the attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has shown support for Fico in the past, called shooting a “monstrous” crime.