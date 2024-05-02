Odisha Police Takes Down 292 Offensive Posts ahead of General Elections

Bhubaneswar: Social Media monitoring cell of Odisha Police has blocked 292 offensive posts related to General Election 2024. These posts have been posted by supporters of various political parties and other groups on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter).

On the orders of Election Commission of India and Chief Election Officer of Odisha, a special cell has been created for social media monitoring in CID-CB. IG of Police, CID-CB has been designated as the nodal officer of this cell for General Election 2024.

A specialized team of Social Media Unit is functioning at Cyber Complex, CID-CB Bhubaneswar comprising of 1 DySP, 1 Inspector, 1 Sub Inspector, 4 Assistant Sub Inspectors and 2 Constables. This unit is continuously monitoring and doing cyber patrolling of social media, especially the sites like Instagram/ Facebook/ Twitter/ YouTube for abusive/hate posts and taking steps to remove the pages/accounts for safe conduct of the upcoming elections. This Cell also takes remedial and legal steps viz preservation of data and take down of content in respect of the fake/ malicious posts that can affect a free and fair electoral process. So far,

In Facebook 289 requests have been sent for Content take down/Removal and 181 have already been taken down/removed by META.

In Instagram, 190 requests have been sent for Content take down/removal and 110 have already been taken down/removed by META.

In YouTube 3 requests have been sent for Content take down/removal and one has already been taken down/removed by Google.

More than 275 handles across various Social Media Platforms including Facebook, Instagram, You Tube, X (formerly Twitter), Reddit etc are under surveillance and action as per law would be taken against those violating the law.

02 numbers of FIRs have been registered in the state since 16.03.2024, 01 person arrested and 01 person was issued with notice u/s 41-A Cr.P.C.

It is pertinent to mention that the Govt. Of Odisha has designated Addl. DG of Police, CID CB, Odisha as the Nodal Officer or designated Official u/s 79 (3) (b) of IT Act 2000 and IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 for issuing take down notice to the appropriate intermediary if any online content violates the law or any Act vide Govt. of Odisha Notification No.4228/HOME-CPM-MISC-0290- 2023/CP&M, dtd. 03.02.2024. Using this provision, notices have been issued to various Social Media Intermediaries for content take down/removal.

Social Media Unit of CID-CB is in direct touch with the Nodal Officers of different Social Media platforms for quick removal of objectionable posts as well as for timely take down of the contents. Various Open-Source Intelligence tools have been deployed for effective monitoring of the social media.

In addition, District Cyber Help Desk and District Social Media Cell have been established in all Police Districts. The District Cyber Help Desk receives complaints at the district level. The State Level Social Media Unit at Cyber Crime Unit, CID CB is also providing necessary assistance to the District Social Media Units as well as monitors the complaints received and action taken on a daily basis.

A Social Media Plan/ SOP has also been prepared and circulated to all District SsP for Social Media monitoring in their respective districts.