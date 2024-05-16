Thailand Open 2024 Badminton: Satwik-Chirag, Meiraba Cruise Into Quarterfinals

Indian men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and young shuttler Maisnam Meiraba Luwang advanced to the quarterfinal of the Thailand Open Super 500 on Thursday.

Satwik and Chirag defeated Xie Sao Nan and Zeng Wei Han, ranked 69th, 21-16 and 21-11 in their second-round match. The World number 3 Indian pair will next face Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap.

The 21-year-old Meiraba eliminated Denmark’s Mads Christophersen 21-14 and 22-20 in the men’s singles second-round clash that lasted 50 minutes. Meiraba will take on world champion and local hero Kunlavut Vitidsarn next.

In women’s singles, India’s Ashmita Chaliha went down 15-21, 21-12 and 12-21 to top-seeded Chinese Han Yue while in mixed doubles, Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath lost 10-21 17-21 to Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari to bow out of the competition.