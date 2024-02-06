Smuggled Timber Seized In Nabarangpur, Two Held

Nabarangpur: The Forest department personnel seized a tractor with wood timber in Nabarangpur district and arrested two persons in this connection.

The two accused have been identified as Bhima Majhi (21) and Tebha Disari (35).

Based on intelligence, the Maidalpur forest officials conducted a raid in the Maliamba area under Barli forest and seized the tractor in which about 40 wood timbers were illegally transferred to Kadmali village under Ambapani police station in Kandhamal district. The driver of the tractor Bhima Majhhi was arrested by the officials. The expected value of the wood timbers is Rs 25,000.

Another accused, Teva Dishari, was carrying a large Sal timber from the forest to Sargiguda village of Ambpani police station in Kalahandi district. He was also apprehended by the officials during the raids. The expected value of the Sal timber is Rs. 10,000.

The two accused have been forwarded to the court, and a case has been registered in the police station against the two accused.