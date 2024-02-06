Over 98K posts vacant in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Over 98,000 posts in various departments of the state government are lying vacant in Odisha, informed the Rural Development, Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Gharai.

Answering a written query asked by BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling during the interim budget session of Odisha Assembly, the Minister shared the details of vacant posts in Government departments.

As per the data available from the GA & PG Department, a total of 98,348 posts in 41 departments are lying vacant in the state. While the highest number of vacancies lies in Health and Family Welfare Department followed by School and Mass Education Department, the lowest number lies in the Department of Industries.

As per the Department-wise vacant posts are to be filled up through district direct recruitment as uploaded by different departments in the recruitment web portal as on 31.1.2024, while the Health and Family Welfare Department has 26,815 vacant posts, the number of vacant posts in School and Mass Education Department is 21,844. The Department of Industries has only one vacant post.

Replying to the question “Why the Government is reluctant to increase the upper age limit to 42 for the government job aspirants?”, the Minister said that the State Government is yet to receive a proposal in this regard.

However, the Government has increased the upper age limit from 32 years to 38 years for the recruitment to various posts in calendar year 2024.