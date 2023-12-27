Similipal Sanctuary Reopens From Today

Mayurbhanj: The Similipal Sanctuary, which gained fame as the second-largest biosphere reserve in Asia owing to its natural beauty, reopened for tourists on Wednesday after remaining closed for one month.

Three villages within the Similipal Sanctuary were closed to tourists from November 26 due to the agitation by the residents to press for their five-point demand. As the issues have been resolved, the Shimilipal Sanctuary has reopened for tourists from Wednesday.

North Similipal Deputy Director Sai Kiran informed that the discussion was successful and that the sanctuary will be reopened for tourists from Wednesday.