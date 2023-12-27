Sisir Saras Mela-2024 In Bhubaneswar From January 6
Bhubaneswar: ORMAS will organize the annual Sisir Saras Mela in Bhubaneswar from January 6 to 15, said Poonam T Guha, Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer of ORMAS, on Tuesday.
The venue of the event is Biju Patnaik playground in Baramunda here.
Women self-help groups, producer groups, and enterprises from 26 states will set up around 400 stalls at the event, featuring a diverse array of handicrafts, handloom items, and spice products.
This year, a special food court comprising 20 stalls and a thematic stall highlighting ORMAS activities related to marketing, livelihood, and skill development will be introduced.
