Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents Welcome Baby Boy

Chandigarh: Balkaur Singh, father of late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala, has welcomed a newborn son. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, he shared a photo with the infant. The picture also had a photo frame of Sidhu in the background. Balkaur, dressed in a blue shirt and denims, held the baby in his arms. A cake was also kept on a table near him.

Balkaur captioned the post in Punjabi, “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and I’m thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love (folded hands emoji).” Balkaur welcomed the baby with his wife, Charan Kaur.

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022 in Mansa. He was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa Civil Hospital. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at him, who was found slumped in the driver’s seat by locals.