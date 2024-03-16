Model Code of Conduct Comes Into Effect: Know what’s allowed and what’s not

New Delhi: India has got its general election dates, announced by the Election Commission, on Saturday. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the political parties also came into force with the election dates released.

PM Modi named it “the biggest festival of democracy” as India is the largest democracy in the world. The largest festival needs some protection and guidelines for smoother operation, which is called MCC.

What is Model Code of Conduct?

It is the set of instructions designed for the participants of general elections. It guides the government to act impartially without implementing any populous schemes and to conduct a free and fair election.

Rules under Model Code of Conduct.

Candidates or Government authorities cannot use government resources like premises, transport mediums, websites, schemes, any officials or posts or any kind of machinery for electioneering work.

No private or public places like railways, bus stands or airports can be defaced or used unauthorized for advertisement for electoral benefit.

Candidates are restricted from announcing financial grants once the dates are announced.

The government can’t launch new projects or lay the foundation stones for new projects.

Authorities can’t make promises related to infrastructure development, like the construction of roads or provisions of drinking water facilities.

No Ad-hoc appointments in government or public undertakings that could influence voters are prohibited.

The Commission further directs a total ban on the transfer of all officials connected with the conduct of the election without proper justification.

No Advertisement at the cost of the public exchequer using newspapers, or other media regarding any Government achievements or spread of propaganda.

The government must establish a complaint monitoring system, media centres for awareness regarding voting and a 24*7 control room.

What if candidates violate the model code of conduct?

However, the MCC is not legally binding but some provisions give authority to the Election Commission of India to suspend or cancel a party’s candidature if they are found guilty of violating the code.