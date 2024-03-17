ED Issues 9th Summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday issued the ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy probe asking him to appear before it on Thursday, March 21. Kejriwal has to date skipped eight summonses issued by the agency.

This comes just a day after a Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him for skipping consecutive summons in a money laundering case.

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra also allowed Kejriwal to leave the courtroom.”Offence being bailable, accused Arvind Kejriwal is admitted to bail,” it said.

The court further directed the probe agency to hand over documents related to the complaints to Kejriwal.

For the unversed, the anti-corruption agency filed two complaints before the magisterial court, seeking Kejriwal’s prosecution for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.

The complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summonses no. 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI reported.