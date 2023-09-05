Sibo Sankar Mishra, Ananda Charan Behera Sworn In As Orissa HC Judges

Bhubaneswar: Orissa High Court Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra on Tuesday administered the oath of office to Sibo Sankar Mishra and Ananda Charan Behera as judges of the High Court.

With the new appointments, the total strength of judges in the Orissa High Court rose to 22.

It is worth mentioning here that President Droupadi Murmu, in exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India and after consultation with the Chief Justice of India appointed Supreme Court advocate Mishra and judicial officer Behera as judges of Orissa High Court on Saturday last.