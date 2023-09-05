Odisha Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall Till Sept 7

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with thundershowers on Tuesday under the influence of a low-pressure area over the North-Western Bay of Bengal, the regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted today.

Yellow and orange alerts for heavy rain have been issued in 16 districts of Odisha in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangapur are likely to experience very heavy rainfall. These areas might experience rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm.

In addition, the IMD has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall in 11 districts tomorrow. A yellow alert has also been issued in nine districts for September 7.

The MeT office has forecasted the formation of another cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal on September 11 and it is likely to develop into another low-pressure area by September 13 causing heavy rainfall in Odisha till September 15.