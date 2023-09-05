Teachers’ Day 2023: History, significance

Bhubaneswar: Teachers’ Day or Shikshak Divas is celebrated annually on September 5 in India to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s first Vice President and former President, scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee, who was born on this day in 1888.

History

When Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan assumed office as the second President of India in 1962, his students approached him to seek permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day. He instead, requested them to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of teachers to society. Dr. Radhakrishnan once stated that “teachers should be the best minds in the country.”

World Teachers’ Day, observed on October 5th, is an international initiative led by prominent organisations including the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and Education International. This day commemorates the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation.

The recommendation focuses on establishing fundamental principles related to the rights and responsibilities of teachers, standards for their initial training and continuing education, as well as guidelines for teacher recruitment, employment conditions, and the quality of teaching and learning environments.

Significance

September 5 has been celebrated as Teacher’s Day across schools, colleges, universities, and educational institutions. Students engage in various activities such as performances, dances, and elaborate shows to express their appreciation for their beloved teachers.

Even for those who are no longer in school or college, Teachers’ Day is an excellent opportunity to express gratitude to their mentors and acknowledge the profound influence teachers have had on their lives. Teachers are the foundation of quality education and often take pride in their students’ success.