Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies VFX won the Best VFX for Jawan at Filmfare Awards!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan registered a phenomenal win at the Filmfare Awards! Won the award for Best VFX!

While Shah Rukh Khan set his rule all over the world with Jawan last year, he is still setting his rule on the award ceremony. As the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 is going on, Jawan has booked its phenomenal triumph by taking home awards in two categories, Best VFX and Best Action.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment won the Filmfare award for Best VFX for Jawan. On the other hand, Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, and Sunil Rodrigues won the Filmfare Award for Best Action for Jawan.

Jawan also received tremendous love from the masses which made it top the IMDB’s most popular Indian movies 2023 list. Moreover, the audience’s love is indeed evident with the fact that Jawan is the most searched film on Google.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.