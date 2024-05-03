Seven Towns In Odisha Record Max Temp Above 43°C; Boudh Sizzles At 44.6°C

Bhubaneswar: About 26 towns in Odisha recorded maximum day temperatures above 40°C, while Boudh became the hottest city in the state with 44.6 °C on Friday, the IMD regional centre here said.

The mercury soared to 43°C in seven towns in the state. Following Boudh, Titlagarh recorded 44°C, Nuapada 43.9 °C, Balangir 43.4 °C, Malkangiri and Paralakhemundi 43.3 °C, Bhawanipatna 43 °C, Baripada & Sambalpur 42 °C, Angul 42.7 °C, Hirakud 42.3°C, Talcher 42.2°C, Jharsuguda and Sonepur 42.1°C, Bhubaneswar 41.6°C, Nayagarh°C, Sundargarh, Phulbani & Dhenkanal 41.5°C, Jagatsinghpur 41.3°C, Jajpur & Rayagada 41. 2°C, Rourkela 40.6°C, Cuttack 40.5°C, Keonjhar 40.4°C, Nabarangpur 40.2°C, Kendrapara 40°C, Balasore & Bargarh 39.8°C, Khurda, Deogarh & Koraput 39.5 °C, Bhadrak and Chhatrapur 39 °C, Daringbadi 38.5 °C, Chandbali 38.2°C, Gopalpur 35°C, Paradip 34.6°C and Puri recorded maximun day temperature of 34.3°C today.

According to Regional Meteorological Center scientist, Sanjeev Dwivedi, Odisha will continue to experience heatwave conditions till the 5th of May with thunderstorms in some places. From the 6th of May, the weather will change bringing a brief respite from the continuous heatwave conditions prevailing in the state for the last 19 days.

“The temperature is likely to drop by 2°C in coastal Odisha in the next 2 days. But heatwaves will continue to prevail in interior and western Odisha. By the 6th of May, the temperature will drop to 3 to 4 degrees in the entire state and there will be a break in the torrid heat wave,” Mr. Dwivedi said.

Check IMD’s Warnings for districts of Odisha:-

4th April: Yellow warning:

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Boudh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda.

5th April: Yellow warning: