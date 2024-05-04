25 Towns In Odisha Record Day Temp Above 40°C, Boudh & Nuapada Sizzle At 44°C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 25 towns in Odisha recorded maximum day temperatures of 40°C or above while the mercury soared above 43°C at six places on Saturday, the IMD regional centre said.

According to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Boudh and Nuapada were the hottest towns in the state today with the mercury hovering at 44°C.

The IMD predicts abatement in heatwave from 6th May as weather conditions indicate thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind over several districts of Odisha for the next five days.

There will be no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next 2 days and the temperature is likely to fall by 3-5°C after that at many places over the district of Odisha, the IMD said in its temperature forecast.

Due to anticipated strong gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph likely along and off the North Odisha coast on 6th May and 8th May, the Weather Agency has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off North Odisha coast during these three days.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha

Days/विनं Forecast/पूिाानुमान Warning/चेतािनी Day1 (Validupto0830hrsIST of 05.05.2024) Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha. YELLOW WARNING :-(BE UPDATED ) 2) Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPHverylikelytooccuratoneortwoplaces over the districts ofGanjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput Day2 (Validfrom0830hrsIST of 05.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 06.05.2024) Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha. YELLOWWARNING :-(BEUPDATED ) 1) Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Angul, Boudh, Bolangir, and Nuapada. 2) Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPHverylikelytooccuratoneortwoplaces over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal,Rayagada,Koraput,Kalahandi. Day3 (Validfrom0830hrsIST of 06.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 07.05.2024) Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha &at oneortwoplacesoverthedistricts of Interior Odisha. YELLOWWARNING :-(BEUPDATED ) Thunderstormwithlightningaccompaniedwith gustysurfacewindspeedreaching40-50KMPH likely occur at oneortwo places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal,Rayagada,Koraput,Kalahandi.