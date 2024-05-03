Soumya Ranjan Patnaik to Fight from Ghasipura Seat as Independent Candidate

Bhubaneswar: Ending all speculations, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik confirmed on Friday that he will run as an Independent candidate in the upcoming elections from the Ghasipura Assembly constituency in Odisha.

Patnaik made this declaration following a public meeting in Ghasipura, Keonjhar district. The MLS stated that he took the decision respecting the wishes of his supporters in the constituency. He had previously shared with the media that several people pressured him to contest the election.

Three days ago, Soumya had visited Keonjhar and prayed to Maa Tarini, there he received a grand welcome from the localities. He also disclosed to the media that the BJP had suggested him as a candidate from Ghasipura. However, the BJP yesterday nominated Shambhunath instead of Soumya for the seat.

In the 2019 election, Soumya Patnaik won the Khandapada seat on a BJD ticket. However, he was expelled from the party nearly eight months ago due to his anti-party remarks and an alleged loan fraud case against him.

In the forthcoming elections for the Ghasipura Assembly seat, Patnaik will be up against BJD’s Badri Patra, BJP’s Shambhunath Rout, and Congress’ Subrat Chakra.