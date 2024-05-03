Pranab Criticizes Dharmendra Over Sujata Karthikeyan’s Transfer

Bhubaneswar: After the transfer of Secretary of Mission Shakti department, IAS Sujata R. Karthikeyan, wife of 5T Chairman VK Pandian, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has criticised Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is BJP MP candidate from Sambalpur.

BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das, in an ‘X’ post, said that Dharmendra Pradhan dreamed of becoming the chief minister of Odisha for the last 10 years, but his party did not announce him as the chief ministerial candidate. Because he has lost the trust of the party. His party knows that the day his name is announced as the chief ministerial candidate, their number of seats in the assembly will further decrease from 10.

Pranab Prakash, BJD’s MP Candidate of Sambalpur, said, “Mr Pradhan tried his best for 10 years to contest elections from the Dhenkanal parliamentary constituency. He lost in the three-tier panchayat elections. From there he realized that it was impossible to win from Dhenkanal and shifted to Sambalpur to try his luck.

Regarding Sujata Karthikeyan’s transfer, Pranab Prakash directly said, “When Dharmendra Pradhan decided to contest the election, he first stopped Mission Shakti women from going to Dubai. When he submitted his nomination, Mission Shakti’s secretary, Kendrapada’s daughter, Sujata Rout, was transferred. This is a clear inference that if Mr. Dharmendra wins the general election, he will stop the Mission Shakti program completely. The Mission Shakti mothers will give a befitting reply for this disrespect.”