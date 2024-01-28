Top 5 Must-Visit Places In Koraput

There is no doubt about the fact that the entire world thrives on tourism; travelling to the nooks and crannies of the world is one of the most foolproof ways in which one can get introduced to and explore the specialities and quirks of the numerous countries and their cultures. This phenomenon of roaming around the world is a very crude way to define tourism. In reality, tourism is an entire industry dealing with the business of promoting the beauty, uniqueness, and cultural diversity of any particular place in such a way that it will attract tourists from around the globe and help with the economic growth of that place.

Koraput, the beautiful district also known as the ‘Switzerland of Odisha’, is crammed with large waterfalls, expansive skies, majestic hills, and spectacular wildlife. It is in the agro-climatic zone of India, consisting of red, red, and yellow mixed soil that is rich in iron and aluminium. The region is located in the Eastern Ghats at 3,000 feet above sea level. The cool climate and heavy rainfall here are perfect for the production of coffee and strawberries. The scenic beauty is attractive enough to gather tourists from all around the world. Now, Let’s start with the Top 5 must visit Destinations in Koraput:

Deomali Mountain Peak

Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, the highest peak in Odisha, Deomali, rises to a height of 1,672 metres, making it a perfect destination for trekking, nature camping, paragliding, and various adventures. It is situated close to Koraput town at about 60 km in the Chandragiri-Pottangi subrange of the Eastern Ghats. The summit is rich in flora and wildlife and is encircled by a thick, green forest.

2. Balda Caves

Situated on a hill surrounded by thick forest, Balda Cave is located 66 kilometres away from Koraput City. On top of this ostensibly level platform, five football games can be played simultaneously.

The most noteworthy aspect of the place is the Indian Map is a naturally occurring sculpture above the Balda Hills.

The picturesque pond on the plain makes it more attractive. Donger Dei is the principal god worshipped by the residents in the caverns.

Every year in the month of Chaitra, pilgrims from the area gather to commemorate the Balda Maa Nageswari Cave Yatra. For those who enjoy hiking and the outdoors, it is among the top locations in the Koraput district.

3. Gupteswar Shiv Temple

Nestled amidst dense woodland, the Gupteswar cave shrine is situated on a verdant hill 58 kilometres from Jeypore and 80 kilometres from Koraput Town.

A massive “lingam” is kept in the Temple’s vast interior. The cave is a multi-chambered wonder.

Gupteswar is also well-known for its rocky stream, Gupta Kedra Shabari, which flows near Gupteswar and is a remarkable scenic beauty.

It is believed that Lord Rama travelled through this area while travelling via Dandaka-Ranya to reach Panchabati. The highly forested valley surrounding it is an adventurer’s paradise.

4. Talamiting Waterfall

Near Kakiriguma, it is approximately ten kilometres, and in Koraput City, it is about 50 kilometres from this waterfall. Surrounded by breathtaking scenery, this lovely infinity pool cascades across the hills.

The noise of the stream and the melodious chirping of the hill birds make this a unique location.

The scenery and the waterfall are enjoyable and adventurous. Because of the Talamiting Fall’s breathtaking scenery, visitors have come to observe the falls during the winter. A picnic over the weekend would be ideal there.

There is an infinity pool at the base of the waterfall where you may take a dip and take in the beauty of the tall mountains covered in deep greenery.

5. Duduma Waterfall

The Duduma Waterfall, located in the Koraput district’s Badigada hamlet, is regarded as one of India’s tallest waterfalls. The river Machkund, from which this waterfall originates, provides the water for the Machkund Hydroelectric Power Project. The waterfall is regarded as one of Odisha’s top tourist destinations for strolls.

The lush green forests aid in relieving tourists’ souls, while the majestic mountains enhance the allure of this Odisha tourist destination. Adding to that, “the Bondas,” a significant tribe, reside near this mysterious fall.

The Heaven of Odisha, ‘Koraput’ was formed on April 1, 1936, with abundant lush green valleys, waterfalls, mountains, rivers, wildlife, and natural mines. Apart from the above, this heritage place has so much to offer tourists, like Putsil Hilltop, Punjisil Waterfall, Rani Duduma Waterfall, the Sabara Srikhetra Jagannath Temple, Pendajam Hilltop, Thuria Konda Hilltop, Galigabdar Waterfall, Red Mud Pond, Ash Pond, Bari Waterfall, Batish Sinhasan, CoffeeEstatee, Strawberry Farms, Kolab Dam, Table Mountain, Pine Forest, Tribal Art Gallery, Tribal Museum, Jagannath Sagar, Maliguda Tunnel, Patraput British Bridge, Hanuman Vatika, and so on.

How do I reach Koraput?

By Flight

Koraput is not well connected to major cities in the country by regular flights. The closest international airport to Koraput is Visakhapatnam Airport, which is roughly 205 km away, while the closest domestic airport is situated 25 km from Koraput Town in Jeypore, Odisha, and offers direct flight services to Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

By Train

Major cities such as Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jagdalpur, and Kolkata are well-connected to Koraput by train.

By Bus

Bus connections to Koraput are available from major cities, including Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jagdalpur, Raipur, and Hyderabad.