Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan To Make History At World’s Largest IMAX In Germany

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie, Jawan, has been creating a lot of buzz these days. The excitement elevated high as SRK teamed up with the successful director from South, Atlee, Tollywood lady superstar Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi for the movie.

SRK on Friday dropped a motion poster revealing his five looks in Jawan. While fans have already started celebrations for the movie, scheduled to release on September 7, they have got another reason to double their celebration.As per the latest reports, Jawan will be released on the world’s largest cinema screen in Germany.

Jawan will be shown on a gigantic permanent IMAX screen in Leonberg, Germany. This screen is 125 feet wide and 72 feet tall and is much bigger than a regular screen.

This largest cinema screen, known as ‘Traumpalast, was installed on December 6, 2022. It broke all the records to become the largest IMAX screen. The construction began in 2020, and after its completion in December 2022, the screen was authenticated by Guinness World Records and given the title of the largest permanent cinema hall, with an area of 814.8 square meters.

This screen includes high-tech laser technology and special software to make it full HD.If the reports are anything to go by, Jawan would be the first Indian movie to be screened on the world’s largest screen.

Following the first look of SRK in Jawan, the trailer, songs, and posters of the movie have elevated the interest of movie lovers. Produced under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, Jawan will simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The teaser and trailer of Jawan promise a rollercoaster ride for fans and cine lovers seem to be eagerly waiting for the same.