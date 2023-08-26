World Badminton Championships: HS Prannoy stuns Viktor Axelsen to enter semi-finals

India’s ace badminton player HS Prannoy stunned world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen to enter the men’s singles semi-finals at the BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday.

Reaching the final four ensures a medal for HS Prannoy at the global meet as both losing semi-finalists are awarded bronze medals at the badminton world championships. This will be India’s 14th medal at the BWF World Championships.

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the world No. 2 men’s doubles pair, however, suffered a 21-18, 21-19 defeat at the hands of Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in their last-eight encounter.

After Chirag-Satwik’s exit, HS Prannoy is India’s only challenge remaining at the BWF World Badminton Championships 2023. HS Prannoy will play Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn next for a place in the final.