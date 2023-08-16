Shah Rukh Khan Fan And Artist Kanak Nanda Creates Stunning Artwork Outside Mannat

Mumbai: A fan of Shah Rukh’s has now made a stunning wall art in front of his home, Mannat. A fan page of the mega star posted a video of artist Kanak Nanda creating an artwork surrounding Mannat and offering Shah Rukh fans a delightful space.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone will also be featuring in a special cameo role in this Atlee directorial. The film also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra, Astha Agarwal and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

The plot of Jawan revolves around Vikram, a commando, sets out to rectify the wrongs in society with help from a group of women. The film will have a theatrical release worldwide on September 7, 2023 and marks Shah Rukh’s second big screen outing after the blockbuster success of Pathaan.