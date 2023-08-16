Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Exquisite Gifts by Fabindia

A celebration of the eternal bond – Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner and it’s time we pick something unique and thoughtful for our siblings. This is the moment to enjoy the seamless blend of tradition and contemporary craftsmanship through Fabindia’s exquisite offerings.

White Silk Blend Clutch

M.R.P. ₹1,799

A versatile bag which will make a beautiful gift. Its rich and lavish silk blend construction is adorned with a floral embroidered pattern on the front flap, a border around the edge, and a metal strap for carrying ease.

Golden Plated Silver Fusion Stud Earrings

M.R.P. ₹4,499

Add a pop of color with these stunning gold plated silver stud earrings. The inlay design features a fusion of turquoise, kundan, coral, and glass that creates a festive and eye-catching appeal. Elevate their style with these elegant earrings.

Vivaram glasses

Constructed of blown glass these, Vivaram glasses are an ideal present to give your family. This festive season, celebrate togetherness with this set of four excellent glasses and a gorgeous gift box

M.R.P. ₹1,999

Brass platter

Finished with elegance and class, this Brass platter is a true statement piece for any tablescape. Crafted from the finest metals this platter exudes a luxurious aura!

M.R.P. ₹2,699

Candle Jar

With the freshness of Frankincense Oudh, this Candle Jar makes for a mesmerizing gift. Crafted meticulously from wax and infused with organic elements — this candle emanates a rich and soothing fragrance delicately uplifting your mood and surroundings.

M.R.P. ₹1,999

Glass goblets

We are absolutely in awe of these exquisite two- toned and textured Glass Goblets. They come in a captivating hue, and we are sure they make for a memorable present for your loved ones

M.R.P. ₹2,299