Respite from Heatwave as Nor’wester Rain Lashes Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Nor’wester (Kala Baisakhi) rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning brought a brief respite from the scorching heatwave in Odisha. Manorama Mohanty, Regional Meteorological Center Director said the weather has changed in the coastal districts of the state.

The IMD had earlier predicted a thunderstorm with Nor’wester in the afternoon. In the state capital Bhubaneswar, the thundershower lasted for three minutes, from 3:31 to 3:34 PM, with wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph. Hailstorms were also reported in some areas, said Mohanty.

The effect of the Nor’wester was particularly noticeable in the Ekamra constituency. The inclement weather conditions, due to Nor’wester, led to disruptions in air travel. Two flights, apart from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s helicopter, were unable to land at Bhubaneswar airport. A flight from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata airport, while another from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar landed at Ranchi airport instead. And the CM’s helicopter was diverted to Jharsuguda airport.

Meanwhile, the thunderstorm also caused considerable damage uprooting more than 20 trees reported to have fallen on the road in the Ekamra area. Soon after the thunderstorm, ODRAF and fire brigade teams started restoration works.

Most of the fallen trees were removed, till the last report came in. The ODRAF team has asserted all the uprooted trees will be removed from roads by morning.