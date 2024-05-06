Lee Hyori’s iconic ’10 Minutes’ powers Y2K nostalgia wave on social media

Seoul: Lee Hyori’s 21-year-old track “10 Minutes” is making a comeback on the international stage, trending alongside the Y2K fashion revival. This resurgence is primarily fueled by the “10 Minutes Challenge” on TikTok, where users from the global Gen Z and Millennial demographics participate enthusiastically.

The challenge involves participants emulating Hyori’s iconic makeup and stage outfits from the early 2000s, creating a cultural phenomenon that reverberates through hashtags like ‘2000s Leehyori Makeup’ and ‘2000s Asian Makeup’ on TikTok.

These participants often replicate Hyori’s distinctive eye makeup that emphasized bold, glamorous looks and her long, straight hair styled with caps and tank tops, reflecting the era’s aesthetic.

One of the most notable features of this makeup trend is the eyebrows. While current styles favor a soft, arched brow that extends the tail, Lee Hyori’s makeup stayed true to the natural shape of the brows, adding a nostalgic authenticity to the recreations. Her tanned skin paired with nude lips is another hallmark that participants aim to replicate.

Many participating in the “10 Minutes Challenge” are international fans, who incorporate the song as background music, mimic the key dance moves, or lip-sync to the lyrics while gripping a cap. They often caption their videos with witty comments like “Flip in a few seconds” or “Back to 2000s,” adding a playful element to the challenge.

Lee Hyori, born in 1979, initially rose to fame as a member of the popular girl group Fin.K.L before achieving solo success with several hits. She currently lives in Jeju Island, has recently resumed appearing in commercials, and is increasing her entertainment activities.