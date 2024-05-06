19 Odisha Towns Record Above 40°C; Nor’wester Brings Relief For Coastal Dists

Bhubaneswar: The torrid heatwave conditions prevailing in Odisha from April 15 reached Day 22nd with 19 towns recording day temperatures of 40°C or above on Monday.

In seven towns, the mercury soared to 43°C and above, while Bolangir became the hottest city in the state with 44.5°C, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Center informed.

After Bolangir, Titilagarh recorded 44°C, Boudh 43.5°C, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur 43.4°C, Bhawanipatna and Bargarh 43°C, Sundergarh 42.9°C, Rourkela 42.6°C, Malakangiri 42.5°C, Sonepur 42. 3°C, Angul 42.1°C, Hirakkud 42°C, Talcher 41.6°C, Nabarangpur 41°C, Phulbani 40.9°C, Dhenkanal 40.5°C, Jajpur 40.4°C, Keonjhar 40°C.

“Bolangir, Nuapada, Boudh, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Sundargarh districts experienced heatwave conditions on Monday,” Regional Meteorological Center expert Umashkar Das informed.

Most of the coastal districts witnessed thunderstorms on Monday bringing respite for the people reeling under the severe heatwave and hot & humid weather conditions.

According to the IMD’s predictions, the mercury will further decrease across the state, but at some places in interior Odisha, the temperature will likely be 42 to 43°C on Tuesday.

“Maximum (day) temperature is very likely to fall by 4-6°C during the next 3-4 days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha,” the IMD said in its evening weather bulletin.