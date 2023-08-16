Bhubaneswar: Shop Owners, Street Vendors Face-Off at Market Building

Bhubaneswar: Tension flared up at Unit-2 Market Building on Wednesday after members of the Central Market Association restricted a group of makeshift vendors from opening their shops.

According to reports, the permanent shop owners and the street vendors’ face-off took the shoppers aback and they called the PCR unit.

As per sources, the BMC officials had called 92 street vendors for a meeting this morning. But due to some unknown reasons, the meeting was cancelled. Later, today, as many as 25 makeshift vendors reached the market building and tried to open their shops.

However, the Central Market Association members put up strong resistance foiling their attempts to run the business.

Reportedly, the street vendors are moving to the Capital police station to stage a dharna.

The Unit-2 Market Building, the most popular shopping destination in Bhubaneswar, was closed for 18 days, demanding the makeshift vendors’ eviction. The market recently reopened after the agreement between the BMC and the Central Market Association was renewed.

However, the All Odisha Roadside Vendors Association is against the decision of the BMC.