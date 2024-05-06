Korean Actor Song Kang updates fans with military service experiences

Seoul: Actor Song Kang is currently serving diligently in the military, and recent updates about his service have sparked interest.

Song Kang enlisted in the army on the 2nd of last month. The day before his enlistment, he shared his thoughts in a handwritten letter posted on his official fan cafe, stating, “I will be away from you all for a while, but time will pass quickly. I hope to see you all again, thankful and healthy. I hope to meet you happier than now when that time comes.”

Song Kang was very active before his enlistment, participating in works such as “My Demon,” “Sweet Home Season 2,” and as a storyteller in “Island 2,” leaving fans feeling the void of his absence. However, the release of his robust recent photos has helped alleviate their disappointment.

On the 4th, The Camp released photos showing Song Kang smiling brightly and arm-in-arm with his fellow soldiers, continuing to impress with his striking visuals.

Additionally, on the 5th, a video was released showing him participating in religious activities, singing joyously with his peers, and adapting well to military life.

Having completed his fifth week of basic training, Song Kang now appears more relaxed compared to the tense early days of his service, where his saluting pose in a photo released on his fourth day elicited comments about his nervousness. As more cheerful updates on his military life are shared, fans are reassured.

After completing his basic military training, Song Kang will be assigned to a unit to continue fulfilling his national defense duties.