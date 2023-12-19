Shah Rukh Khan calls Diljit Dosanjh ‘coolest’ as ‘Dunki’ song ‘Banda’ releases

Mumbai: On December 18, ‘Banda’, a song from Shah Rukh Kha’s ‘Dunki’, sung by Diljit Dosanjh, released. Taking to Instagram, SRK thanked and praised Diljit and called him the ‘coolest in the world’. The video message for Diljit is now going viral on social media with fans praising SRK’s gesture.

He said, “Diljit paaji, thank you for this. You are the coolest in the world. Big big jhappi to you and want to tell you ki tarah se aap ye kara rahe ho na kya bolte hai. Ye vibe ye mujhe bhi seekha do thodi si. Thank you, I love you very much and jab milunga tab ek hug bhi milega aur ek bada sa kiss karungo aapko. (Big hug to you and I want to tell you that the way you vibe in this song, please teach me also. I love you very much and when we meet next I will give you a big hug and kiss.) Love you very much paaji. Thank you once again.”

Earlier on December 18, Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media profile and shared the YouTube link to ‘Banda’ song and wrote, “One & only KING @iamsrk ‘DUNKI’ FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW OYE (sic).”

Replying to Diljit, SRK wrote, “Paaji @diljitdosanjh you are the coolest. You have always shown so much love to me and been kind. Full Full Punjabiyon ki fitrat hai aap mein!! Hum Dil mange aap se, toh aap jaan lekar haazir ho jaate ho!! Big jhappi (sic).”

Here are their posts on X:

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, with supporting performances by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Jyoti Subash. The film is jointly written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon.

‘Dunki’ will clash at the box office with Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’. The Prashanth Neel-directorial will release in theatres in multiple languages on December 22.