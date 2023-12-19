Day After Kidnap, Deogarh Girl Rescued from Roadside In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A six-years-old girl who was kidnapped yesterday from Deogarh was rescued from roadside at Badagaon in Sundargarh district this morning.

The girl has been identified as the daughter of Alok Agarwal and the granddaughter of prominent businessman Gopal Agarwala of Deogarh.

Locals first spotted the girl on the road and immediately informed her family. The locals communicated with her family members after the girl shared the phone number with them.

The girl was kidnapped by two masked bike-brone miscreants near State bank chhak in Deogarh yesterday while she was returning from her tuition with her grandmother Manju Agarwala. The miscreants pushed away Manju and fled with the child in the blink of an eye.

Badagaon police reached the spot following the rescue of the child. while the reason behind the kidnap is yet to be ascertained, the police have initiated a probe into the matter.