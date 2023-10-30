Manish Sisodia
SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in Delhi excise policy case

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia will remain in jail for six more months as the Supreme Court today refused him bail in the Delhi liquor policy case. A money trail has been established in the case, the court noted and ordered the trial be completed in 6-8 months.

“A money trail of Rs 336 crore has been established. If the trial is not completed in 6-8 months, Mr Sisodia can apply for bail again,” said the court.

The court also said the investigating agencies did not provide adequate answers to all questions.

