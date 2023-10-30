Andhra train accident: 11 out of 14 deceased identified, no one from Odisha yet

Bhubaneswar: Following the tragic train mishap in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, the Vizianagaram district administration released the list of 11 deceased who have been identified so far out of the 14. None of them are from Odisha.

Out of the 14 deceased, nine are males, two are females while three bodies are yet to be identified.The list of the deceased includes SMS Rao (loco pilot) and M Srinivas (Guard of Palasa Passenger Train).

Apart from that, 52 passengers were injured in this mishap who were admitted to Vizianagaram hospital for treatment. While 29 have already been discharged, 23 of them are still under treatment. As per the administration, three of them are seriously injured.