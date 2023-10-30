Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death verdict in Qatar

New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar today met the families of eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been sentenced to death in Qatar.

Mr Jaishankar said India will “continue to make all efforts to secure their release.”

“Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard,” he said on X – formerly known as Twitter.

The men, including decorated officers who once commanded major Indian warships, were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that provided training and related services to Qatar’s armed forces.

Sources said some of them were working on a highly sensitive project — Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth characteristics.

Reports claim they have been accused of spying.

The ministry of external affairs expressed shock over the verdict and said it would contest the Qatar court verdict. “We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options,” the MEA said in an official statement immediately after the verdict.

“We attach high importance to this case and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities,”it added.