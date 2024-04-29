‘Doctored Video’ of Amit Shah: Delhi Police Summons Telengana CM

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is also the state unit president of the Congress, has been summoned by Delhi Police on Monday, over an allegedly doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that was shared on social media by the Telangana Congress.

CM Revanth Reddy was asked to appear before Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on May 1, with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X.

Earlier, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya had said that the Telangana Congress was circulating a doctored video of Amit Shah, alleging it to be entirely fabricated and capable of inciting widespread violence.

In the original video, Shah was heard saying the BJP would remove the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims that exists in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The video was allegedly doctored using deepfake technology to make it seem like Shah was saying all reservations, including of SCs and STs, would be scrapped.

As per a senior official, the notice was issued due to two FIRs filed by BJP and from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with the IFSO unit. In the FIR BJP alleged that the video was uploaded to create disharmony among communities and hamper the law-and-order situation. A case has been registered under Sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, and 171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

“The video seems to be doctored, spreading misleading information with the intention of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquillity and public order issues. It is requested to kindly take necessary legal action as per the provisions of law,” the ministry said, as per the FIR.

Revanth Reddy is busy campaigning in Karnataka and will respond to the summons after returning to Hyderabad, said an official of Telangana CMO.